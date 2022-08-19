Akhil Sheoran tops in rifle 3-position

World Cup gold medallist Akhil Sheoran regained control as he topped the men’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event in the sixth National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy, Bhopal, on Friday.

Akhil defeated Goldi Gurjar 16-2 in the climax after topping the second stage with 401.2. Navdeep Singh Rathore took the third place ahead of Ganga Singh, Nigam Prasad Parida, qualification topper Pankaj Mukheja (590), Lagad Saurav Gorakh and Mahesh Kumar.

Parul Kumar who had topped the fifth trials finished 14 th following a qualification score of 580.

Mukheja asserts himself

Pankaj Mukheja asserted himself in the junior final by topping the field, as he beat Sartaj Singh Tiwana 16-10. Sartaj who had shot 570 in qualification gave a tough fight after a difference of 0.3 point in the second stage with Pankaj. Remarkably, Pankaj had shot 20 points more than Sartaj in qualification.

Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu climbed to the third place.

There will be rapid fire pistol and men’s air pistol finals at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday.

The results:

50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Akhil Sheoran 16 (401.2) 584; 2. Goldi Gurjar 2 (399.0) 585; 3. Navdeep Singh Rathore 398.3 (584).

Juniors: 1. Pankaj Mukheja 16 (400.0) 590; 2. Sartaj Singh Tiwana 10 (399.7) 570; 3. Surya Pratap Singh Banshtu 398.5 (578).