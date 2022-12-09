Akhil Sheoran grabs gold in 50m rifle 3 position

December 09, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

M. R. Praveen Chandran

Akhil Sheoran who took the honours in 50m rifle 3 position, flanked by silver medallist Swapnil Suresh Kusale and bronze medal winner Aishwary Pratap Singh, in the 65th National rifle shooting championships. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Akhil Sheoran (Railways) won the gold in 50m rifle 3 position in the 65th National Rifle Shooting championships at the Vattiyoorkavu Shooting Range here on Friday.

World Cup winner Akhil toppled Swapnil Suresh Kusale (Railways), who had led the qualification round, 16-6 in the final. Akhil had shot 412.6 points in the semifinal round to set up a final clash with Swapnil (406.7). Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (MP), who shot 406.2 points in the semifinal round, claimed bronze.

Madhya Pradesh, represented by Aishwary, Harshit Binjwa and Goldi Gurjar, won the team gold with 1748 points. Railways took silver (1747 points) ahead of Navy (1738).

Ramaanya Tomeer (Army) won the gold in the junior men’s event by outscoring Sartraj Singh Tiwana (Punjab) 16-4 in the final. Avinash Yadav (MP) took bronze.

Madhya Pradesh (Avinash Yadav, Adarsh Tiwari, and Amit Singrole) won the team event with 1719 points ahead of Punjab (1708) and Gujarat (1701).

Gautami Bhanot (MP) won the women’s 10m rifle event with 632.50 points. Bhakti Bhaskar (Maharashtra, 631.50) won silver and Nancy (Haryana, 629.50) the bronze.

