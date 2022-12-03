Akash Shinde leads Puneri Paltan to thrilling win over Dabang Delhi

December 03, 2022 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Hyderabad

Puneri Paltan saw off a spirited fightback from Dabang Delhi to register a thrilling 47-44 victory in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Puneri held a comfortable lead going into the last 10 minutes of the match, but captain Naveen Kumar put up an inspiring performance to lead the comeback for Dabang Delhi.

However, the Pune side held its nerve in the dying minutes of the game and eventually emerged victorious at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

With the win, Puneri Paltan moved to the top of the table.

Ashu Malik picked up a couple of touch points as Dabang Delhi took a 6-4 lead in the fifth minute. Naveen also stepped up his game and reduced Puneri to just two members on the mat.

Moments later, Ravi Kumar tackled Akash Shinde as the Delhi team inflicted an all out in the ninth minute to take a 13-7 lead.

However, Pankaj Mohite and Akash Shinde effected raids and kept Puneri Paltan in the game at 12-16.

Thereafter, Abinesh Nadarajan tackled Naveen in a do-or-die raid as the Pune side continued to chip away at the lead.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh had a great chance to inflict an all out, but Vijay Malik pulled off a brilliant super tackle to keep Delhi afloat.

The Pune side managed to carry out an all out in the last minute of the first half, but still trailed 20-21. But Shinde effected a raid and Nadarajan tackled Naveen to hand Puneri 22-21 lead at the end of the first half.

Shinde continued to shine in the second half as the Pune side earned a three-point lead at 25-22 in the 24th minute.

Moments later, Puneri tackled Manjeet and inflicted another all out to attain a stronghold of the match at 30-24.

Pune's Shinde pulled off a brilliant super raid in the 29th minute, catching out Vishal, Ashu Malik and Krishan to help his team take a big 35-25 lead.

However, Naveen effected a super raid soon after and kept Delhi's hopes alive. But, the Pune side kept raging on and inflicted an all out to race into a nine-point lead at 41-30 in the 31st minute.

Naveen, though, was in no mood to give up as he pulled off a magnificent multi-point raid in the 37th minute to keep his team in the game at 38-43.

Moments later, Ravi Kumar tackled Nabibakhsh as the Delhi side inflicted an all out to get within touching distance of Pune's score at 43-46.

However, Puneri Paltan played their cards perfectly in the last minute to clinch a thriller.

ADVERTISEMENT