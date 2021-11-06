Other Sports

Akash Kumar finishes with bronze

Akash Kumar (left) was no match for Sabyrkhan. | Photo Credit: PTI
PRESS TRUST OF INDIA BELGRADE 06 November 2021 03:47 IST
Updated: 06 November 2021 01:17 IST

Goes down to Kazakh teenager Sabyrkhan in semifinals

Debutant Akash Kumar (54kg) signed off with a bronze in the AIBA men’s World boxing championships after going down to Kazakh teenager Makhmud Sabyrkhan in the semifinals here on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Akash lost 5-0 to end the country’s campaign in the competition, where he became the seventh Indian male boxer to win a medal. He also claimed prize money of $25,000.

The Indian started well but Sabyrkhan got his measure in a matter of seconds, scoring primarily with his right crosses to slow down Akash after the early burst.

Akash had upstaged former Olympic silver-medallist Yoel Finol Rivas of Venezuela in the quarterfinals.

