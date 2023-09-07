ADVERTISEMENT

Akash Kumar enters final of Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial international boxing tournament

September 07, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - New Delhi

Kumar started the bout aggressively and looked in control from the first round itself.

PTI

World Championships bronze medallist Akash Kumar (57kg) defeated Wasim Abusal of Palestine to reach the final of the Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Kumar, a world championship bronze winner in 2021 edition, started the bout aggressively and looked in control from the first round itself.

Abusal tried counter-attacking in the second round but with no success as Kumar's attacking punches were relentless.

The Indian did not give his opponent any chance of a comeback throughout the bout. Kumar secured a unanimous 5-0 win to enter the final to be played on Saturday.

Manish Kaushik (63.5kg) and Manju Rani (50kg) will be in action on Friday in their semifinals bouts.

An 11-member Indian team, which has five women in it, is competing in the tournament.

