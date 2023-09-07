Akash Kumar enters final of Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial international boxing tournament

September 07, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - New Delhi

World Championships bronze medallist Akash Kumar (57kg) defeated Wasim Abusal of Palestine to reach the final of the Mustafa Hajrulahovic Memorial tournament in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Kumar, a world championship bronze winner in 2021 edition, started the bout aggressively and looked in control from the first round itself.

Abusal tried counter-attacking in the second round but with no success as Kumar's attacking punches were relentless.

The Indian did not give his opponent any chance of a comeback throughout the bout. Kumar secured a unanimous 5-0 win to enter the final to be played on Saturday.

Manish Kaushik (63.5kg) and Manju Rani (50kg) will be in action on Friday in their semifinals bouts.

An 11-member Indian team, which has five women in it, is competing in the tournament.