ADVERTISEMENT

Ajith takes senior men’s 73kg gold

January 02, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - NAGERCOIL:

K. Keerthivasan

N. Ajith exults after his triumph. | Photo Credit: K. Keerthivasan

As expected, N. Ajith of RSPB clinched the senior men’s 73kg gold with a total lift of 313kg in the National weightlifting championships here on Monday.

Facing stiff competition from L. Sadananda Singh of Services, Ajith was under pressure to perform as the Services lifter matched the reigning clean & jerk record holder (174) for a good part of the contest. Sadananda fought hard but had to settle for silver with a total of 296.

The 23-year-old Vellore-based Ajithr, however, was not happy with his lifts. “Before the contest, I had wanted to create a new record in clean & jerk and total. But once I failed to lift 165kg in clean & jerk in my first attempt, I knew my hopes of a record were as good as over.”

The results: 73kg: Senior men: 1. N. Ajith (RSPB) 143 (snatch), 170 (clean & jerk), 313 (total); 2. Sadananda Singh (SSCB) 137, 159, 296; 3. Mihir Kanta Sethi (Odi) 126, 160, 286.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Junior men: 1. Kiran Marahe (Mah) 122, 155, 277; 2. Shiva Choudhary (Del) 123, 150, 273; 3. Prabal Protim Gogoi (Asm) 119, 154, 273.

Youth men: 1. Sairaj Pardeshi (Mah) 117, 139, 256; 2. Sharthak Thapa (Goa) 111, 143, 254; 3. S. Parandhaman (TN) 113, 140, 253.

67kg: Senior men: 1. T. Madhavan (TN) 129, 157, 286; Subhash Lahre (SSCB) 125, 158, 263; 3. Markio Tario (ARN) 122, 158, 283.

Junior men: 1. Gulshan Kumar (Bih) 119, 159, 278; 2. Aniruddha Nipane (Mah) 121, 156, 277; 3. Bengia Tani (ARN) 121, 151, 272.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US