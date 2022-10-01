Ajith rewrites Achinta’s clean and jerk record in the National Games weightlifting

N. Ajith, who won the men’s 73kg weightlifting gold medal at the 36th National Games in Gandhinagar on Saturday, October 01, 2022. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

N. Ajith broke Achinta Sheuli’s clean and jerk national record and upset the Commonwealth Games champion to win the men’s 73kg crown at the weightlifting arena of the National Games here on Saturday.

Ajith improved upon his National title winning performance of 297kg in March to total 315kg and beat an off-colour Achinta by 20kg.

As Achinta faltered in his first two snatch attempts and managed 130kg, Ajith hoisted 141kg to establish a handsome lead.

Ajith achieved 174kg in his second clean and jerk effort to break Achinta’s National mark by one kg and ensure his gold.

“I was aiming to break both clean and jerk and snatch (145kg) records, but I am glad I broke one,” said Ajith, aspiring to qualify for the Olympics.

Achinta, who totaled 313kg in the CWG, did 165kg in clean and jerk to take the silver with an aggregate of 295kg.

“My coach is working on technical issues in my snatch. After the CWG, I had some trouble between the hamstring and hips. I was undergoing rehab. With whatever training I did, I’m happy with my performance,” said Achinta.

The results: Men: 67kg: 1. Subhash Lahre (SSCB) snatch 121kg, clean and jerk 154kg, total 275kg; 2. K. Neelam Raju (AP) 124kg, 146kg, 270kg; 3. Susant Sahu (Odi) 119kg, 151kg, 270kg; 73kg: 1. N. Ajith (TN) 141kg, 174kg, 315kg; 2. Achinta Sheuli (SSCB) 130kg, 165kg, 295kg; 3. Devapreedhan B. (Ker) 125kg, 156kg, 281kg.

Women: 59kg: 1. Bindyarani Devi (Man) 83kg, 111kg, 194kg; 2. Popy Hazarika (Asm) 85kg, 108kg, 193kg; 3. Davinder Kaur (Pun) 85kg, 107kg, 192kg.