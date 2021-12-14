Other SportsTashkent 14 December 2021 01:22 IST
Comments
Ajay Singh wins India’s third gold in Commonwealth weightlifting championships
Updated: 14 December 2021 01:22 IST
Ajay lifted a total of 322 kg
Ajay Singh won the men’s 81kg category to clinch India’s third gold of the Commonwealth weightlifting championships here on Sunday.
Ajay lifted a total of 322 kg and also set a National record in snatch (147kg).
Popy Hazarika added a silver (women’s 59kg) with a total lift of 189kg (84+105).
More In Other Sports
Read more...