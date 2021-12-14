Ajay Singh wins India’s third gold in Commonwealth weightlifting championships

Tashkent

14 December 2021 01:22 IST

Ajay Singh won the men’s 81kg category to clinch India’s third gold of the Commonwealth weightlifting championships here on Sunday.

Ajay lifted a total of 322 kg and also set a National record in snatch (147kg).

Popy Hazarika added a silver (women’s 59kg) with a total lift of 189kg (84+105).

