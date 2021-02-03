Ajay Singh re-elected BFI chief

Ajay Singh.

Kolkata

03 February 2021 22:10 IST

He defeated Maharashtra MLA Ashish Shelar.

Ajay Singh was re-elected the president of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) in the elections held at Gurugram on Wednesday.

Ajay polled 37 votes against Shelar’s 27.

Hemanta Kumar Kalita was elected secretary, beating C.V. Raje.

Digvijay Singh beat Anil Mishra to take the treasurer’s post.

Former secretary Jay Kowli did not contest the elections, which was earlier postponed due to the pandemic.

“This is an important year. Nine boxers have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and we hope more boxers will qualify,” said Ajay.

Ajay said the BFI would work towards developing boxing at the grassroot level and conducting more open championships.

He also promised a stronger sports science back-up for boxers and focus on women's boxing.

Asian championships

Ajay informed that the Asian championships would be held in Delhi either in April or May this year.