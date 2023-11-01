Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins rifle 3P gold

November 01, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won the gold in rifle 3-position event with a 0.8 point margin over Tian Jiaming of China in the 15th Asian shooting championship in Changwon, Korea, on Wednesday.

There was no question of an Olympic quota for India in the event, as Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran had already won the maximum possible two Olympic quota in the event for the country in the World Championships.

The Indian team was pushed to the silver by China which was dominant with a world record of 1777 points, 13 better than India.

India claimed both the mixed trap gold medals. Manisha Keer and Prithviraj Tondaiman won by beating Korea 141-136, while the junior mixed trap gold was claimed by Aadya Tripathi and Shardul Vihan with a total of 131.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other Indian team of Bhavya Tripathi and Bakhtyaruddin Malek shot 130, but was ineligible to be among the medals.

China topped the medals table with 33 gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze. India was second with 21 gold, 21 silver and 13 bronze. Host Korea won 16 gold, 22 silver and 19 bronze.

The results:

50m rifle 3-position: Men: 1. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 463.5 (591), 2.Tian Jiaming (Chn) 462.7 (593), 3. Du Linshu (Chn) 450.3 (597); 9. Akhil Sheoran 587; 11. Swapnil Kusale 586; RPO: Goldi Gurjar 585; Niraj Kumar 582.

Team: 1. China 1777 (WR); 2. India 1764; 3. Japan 1760.

Trap: Mixed team: 1. India (Manissha Keer, Prithviraj Tondaiman) 141, 2. Korea 136, 3. China 134 and Kuwait 133; 12. India-2 (Preeti Rajak, Kynan Chenai) 125.

Junior mixed team: 1. India-2 (Aadya Tripathi, Shardul Vihan) 131, 2. Kazakhstan 125(4), 3. China 125(3) and Chinese Taipei 117; 5. India (Bhavya Tripathi, Bakhtyaruddin Malek) 130.

25m centre fire pistol: 1. Song Jong-Ho (Kor) 587, 2. Phan Xuan Chuyan (Vie) 582, 3. Pradeep Singh Shekhawat 582; 5. Prabhjot Singh 580; 9. Yogesh Singh 575; 14. Rajendra Bagul 568.

Team: 1. Korea 1743, 2. India 1737, 3. Vietnam 1730.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT