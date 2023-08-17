HamberMenu
Air pistol team bronze for India in Shooting World Championships

August 17, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema with the air pistol bronze in the World Championship in Azerbaijan.

Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema with the air pistol bronze in the World Championship in Azerbaijan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian squad warmed up with the men’s air pistol team bronze medal in the World Championship shooting in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Thursday.

Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema were far from making the individual final of the top-8 but together got the medal behind China and Germany.

It was hard for the Indian shooters Esha Singh, Palak Gulia and Divya T.S. in the women’s air pistol also, as they were placed 32nd, 40th and 66th in a strong field of 118 shooters. As a team they were 11th.

In skeet, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka shot 48 in two rounds, and found himself in the 45th spot, as there were 10 with perfect 50 and 29 more with 49. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Gurjot Khangura had shot 47 each.

After three rounds were shot in women’s skeet, Parinaaz Dhaliwal was the best among the Indians with 71. Ganemat Sekhon and Darshna Rathore followed with 70 and 69 respectively.

The results: 10m air pistol:

Men: 1. Zhang Bowen (Chn) 244.3 (587); 2. Damir Mikec (Srb) 240.8 (583); 3. Kiril Kirov (Bul) 215.7 (582); 17. Shiva Narwal 579; 18. Sarabjot Singh 578; 26. Arjun Singh Cheema 577.

Team: 1. China 1749; 2. Germany 1743; 3. India 1734.

Women: 1. Jiang Ranxin (Chn) 239.8 (581); 2. Anna Korakaki (Gre) 238.3 (584); 3. Li Xue (Chn) 218.9 (578); 32. Esha Singh 572; 40. Palak Gulia 570; 66. Divya T.S. 566.

Team: 1. China 1728; 2. Hungary 1726; 3. Iran 1724; 11. India 1708.

