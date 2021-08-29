Other Sports

Aimchess US rapid online chess | Vidit tosses away winning start

Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 29 August 2021 21:54 IST
Updated: 29 August 2021 21:54 IST

Vidit Gujrathi blew away a good start and slipped to joint ninth place with two points after five preliminary rounds of Aimchess US rapid online chess tournament.

After beating Dutchman Jorden van Foreest in the opening round, Vidit drew with favourite Magnus Carlsen (Norway), lost to Wesley So (USA), drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland) and signed off with a loss to Le Quang Liem (Vietnam).

Vidit needs to be among the top-eight after 15 rounds of league games to enter the quarterfinals.

Advertising
Advertising

Armenia’s Levon Aronian led with four points, followed by Carlsen and Russia’s Vladislav Artemiev at 3.5 points.

Comments
More In Other Sports
chess
Read more...