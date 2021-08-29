Other Sports

Aimchess US rapid online chess | Vidit tosses away winning start

Vidit Gujrathi blew away a good start and slipped to joint ninth place with two points after five preliminary rounds of Aimchess US rapid online chess tournament.

After beating Dutchman Jorden van Foreest in the opening round, Vidit drew with favourite Magnus Carlsen (Norway), lost to Wesley So (USA), drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Poland) and signed off with a loss to Le Quang Liem (Vietnam).

Vidit needs to be among the top-eight after 15 rounds of league games to enter the quarterfinals.

Armenia’s Levon Aronian led with four points, followed by Carlsen and Russia’s Vladislav Artemiev at 3.5 points.


