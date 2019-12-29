Other Sports

AICF to hold elections on February 9

General body meeting confirms date; house endorses decisions favourable to secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan

In the battle for one-upmanship against All India Chess Federation president Venketrama Raja, secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan evidently rode on ‘majority support’ in the crucial General Body meeting here, with the house endorsing every decision to his liking.

The meeting chaired by Raja, confirmed the election on February 9 in Ahmedabad. On December 14, Raja announced the election on February 10 in Chennai.

On the matter of ‘forgery’ in the Utilization Certificate submitted to the Ministry with regard to the 2018 National sub-junior chess championship in Kolkata, complainant Grandmaster Dibyendu Barua and defendant IM Atanu Lahiri presented their case.

