AICF confrontation comes to a boil

In under 24 hours, the ongoing battle within the All India Chess Federation (AICF) was out in the open after the president and the secretary overruled one another issuing letters to all affiliates over the proposed Central Council Meeting (CCM) on December 22 at Gurugram.

A day after the AICF president P.R. Venkatrama Raja wrote to secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan expressing his displeasure over the calling of the CCM and cancelling the same on grounds of it being “unconstitutional”, the proceedings took a dramatic turn on Saturday evening.

Chauhan wrote to all affiliates calling for a “Special Meeting of the General Body as per Para 11 of the Constitution and Bye Laws of the All India Chess Federation (by the request of more than 10 members)” to be held at 12.30 p.m., on Sunday, 22nd December at Hotel Bristol, Gurugram.

Chauhan, in a notice dated November 30, 2019, had called for the CCM, with a nine-point agenda, on December 22. On Friday, the president questioned the ‘suo moto notice’ in his letter to Chauhan as stated, “As per legal requirements, you are specifically required to convene the meetings of the Central Council, among other things, on the direction of the president. The proposed agenda that was circulated by you was not sent to me and also not been approved by me.”

Chauhan defended himself by pointing to AICF Constitution’s Clause 15 (c) that authorises the secretary to “issue notices of the meetings of General Body, Central Council and the Committees.”