AICF awaits Humpy’s confirmation for upcoming World women’s team chess championship

Humpy had expressed apprehension over the possibility of difficulties on arrival at the European port: AICF secretary

The All India Chess Federation is awaiting a confirmation of spearhead K. Humpy for the upcoming FIDE World women’s team chess championship beginning at Sitges, Spain, on September 27.

According to the AICF secretary, Bharat Singh Chauhan, “since Humpy has taken Covaxin vaccine (and not Covishield, as preferred by European nations), she will be required to undergo a 10-day quarantine on arrival.

“Humpy had expressed apprehension over the possibility of difficulties on arrival at the European port. In the event of Humpy opting out, Mary Ann Gomes will join the team, since first-choice replacement Padmini Rout, too, has taken Covaxin. I am awaiting some clarity in a day.”

The other members of the team are D. Harika, R. Vaishali, Tania Sachdev, and Bhakti Kulkarni.

League phase

Twelve teams, divided into two groups of six each, will play the league phase. Top four teams from each group will qualify to the quarterfinals. In the knockout phase, each tie will consist of two sets of matches.

Competitions will be held over four boards and the time-control is 45 minutes each for both players plus 10-second increment for each move. The final will be on October 2.