Ahmedabad Defenders on the threshold of glory

Ahmedabad Defenders warded off a spirited challenge from Hyderabad Black Hawks with a 15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 15-12 win to enter the final of the Rupay Prime Volleyball League championship at GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli) on Thursday.

‘Player-of-the-match’ Shon P. John helped the Defenders break away, after the scores were level quite a few times till eight-all, with some awesome spiking.

Defenders led 10-8 when S.V. Guru Prasanth’s spike fetched Hawks the first super point to level the scores. However, Shon was back in the thick of things clinching the second super point for Defenders at 11-all.

Substitute Hardeep scored a crucial point with Defenders leading 14-13 to ensure his team won the first set.

In the second set, even as there was nothing much to rave about its blocking and star player Angamuthu being off-colour, Defenders still dominated with libero Prabhakaran being superb in the face of a brilliant attack by Hawks’ Guru.

Guru excels

In the third set, Hawks dominated completely thanks to the brilliance of Guru who was just unstoppable, repeatedly picking gaps in the rival defence with captain Vipul Kumar equally efficient as setter.

Hawks looked a different side in the fourth set too thanks to George Antony and Guru’s impressive show.

Amit Gulia who gave Hawks a chance to be back being after trailing 9-14 winning three points in a row with his power and placement. Guru faltered, with his cross-court spike going out, and then saw Angamuthu produc the winning touch for Defenders.

The result: Ahmedabad Defenders bt Hyderabad Black Hawks 15-13, 15-12, 9-15, 15-12.

Friday’s match: Second semifinal: Kolkata Thunderbolts vs Calicut Heroes, 7 p.m.