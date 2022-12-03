Age forgery case filed against Lakshya Sen

December 03, 2022 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

A case of cheating and age forgery was filed against badminton star and Arjuna award-winner Lakshya Sen at the High Grounds police station here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The others included in the First Information Report (FIR) are his coach at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy and Dronacharya awardee U. Vimal Kumar, his father Dhirendra Sen, brother Chirag Sen and mother Nirmala Sen.

The complainant M.G. Nagaraja has accused Dhirendra Sen and his wife of colluding with the coach to forge Lakshya and Chirag’s ages to get them admitted to the Academy, and also make them participate in the age-group tournaments during their junior days.

This, according to Nagaraja’s complaint, amounts to cheating the government and also depriving deserving children of chances.

Nagaraja initially approached the police and later filed a private complaint with the court, which directed the police to register an FIR and investigate.

Vimal Kumar, however, denied the accusations. “Allegations against me related to any involvement in age fraud are baseless, frivolous and made with malicious intent,” he said in a statement. “Age verification is the sole prerogative and responsibility of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), which is the sole governing authority for administering the game.”

“My focus over 30 years as a coach has always been to groom our upcoming youngsters to the best of my ability to bring laurels for our country based on their merit,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT