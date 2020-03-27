Age factor worries Tarundeep Rai

Following the postponement of the Tokyo Games, 36-year-old archer Tarundeep Rai has only one concern – he is getting older.

Waiting to compete in his third Olympics in his 17-year international career, two-time World championships team silver medallist Tarundeep is assessing the challenges the new scenario may pose for him.

Loss for athletes

“The postponement is a loss for every athlete. In my case, I am 36 years old. Next year, I will be 37. I am not getting younger, but if I train harder, then I will not lag behind. But, I have to start afresh,” Tarundeep told The Hindu.

Tarundeep, who competed in 2004 Athens and 2012 London Olympics, bagged recurve men’s team silver medals in 2005 Madrid and 2019 Den Bosch World championships.

The Armyman looked at the brighter side. “We have to take it positively. The archery community may suffer, if we look at the negatives. The good thing is that we have already qualified. The younger generation of the country can also get a chance (as the quota place belongs to the country), and should grab it as they will not get another such opportunity.”

Sharing his ideas about training during the lockdown, Tarundeep said, “Whatever archery-specific exercises are there, one should do that. In this age of internet, everything is available on the phone. One should take advantage of that. When the lockdown ends, then one should be ready to resume shooting.”

Stuck away from home

Tarundeep, who has not been to his home in Sikkim for about a year now, was part of the national camp at the Army Sports Institute, Pune. Even after the camp was shut down on March 22, he could not go home owing to the lockdown.

In the time of social distancing, Tarundeep, nevertheless, is happy to have stayed connected with his family from a distance. “At least, I am safe here and my family is safe in Sikkim. I am getting a lot of time to speak to my family,” he said.