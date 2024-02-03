After two runner-up finishes, we’ve got the fire to do well, says Satwiksairaj

February 03, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

World No.1 doubles star R. Satwiksairaj (partner Chirag Shetty) patiently watched the mixed doubles final of the Chennai District badminton championships here for around 30-odd minutes. Then, he told the gathering the strengths and weaknesses of the finalists which showed his commitment to the next generation of players, at an event hosted by Nippon Paint.

“They (the finalists) have to improve their net play and correct their service receiving and you can be stronger and fitter,” he said. On coming back to the city, he said: “Chennai is very special. Chennai Superstarz was the team I played in the Premier Badminton League in 2020 and we won the title, too. Chennai is a lucky charm for me and Chirag.”

Having lost two back-to-back International BWF tournaments in the finals at the start of the new year — the Sunrise India Open and the Malaysia Open— Satwik said his hunger to win has only increased.

“I feel sometimes losing is better. I feel, if we win regularly, we will be kind of relaxed. After two runner-up finishes, we’ve now want to do well. We are practising for the All-England Open with fire and energy. Of course, it will be quite challenging before the Paris Olympics.” If we play our ‘A’ game, it will be difficult for our opponents.”

Satwik said to be top-seeded at the All-England Open (to be held in Birmingham from March 12 to 17) was a very special feeling and wants to be on the podium for the BWF Super 1000 event.

“I just saw the news (of Satwik-Chirag) of us being the top seed in the website. It feels really special. All these numbers definitely give us happiness. But on a given day, it doesn’t matter as we can lose to anyone. When we were in the world’s top 20, we troubled all the top players. We haven’t gone past the second round in the All-England Open. For sure, we want to a podium finish,” said the 23-year-old reigning Asian Games and Asian men’s doubles champion, who will be next playing the French Open from March 5.

On the preparations for the Paris Olympics, Satwik said he hadn’t begun. “We have not started. We are seeing the big picture. There are many tournaments before the Olympics. We want to do well in the All-England Open and we are the defending champion in Thomas Cup (April 28 to May 5) and want to perform well,” he said.