AFI’s health advisory for national campers, staff

Indian athletes training anywhere in the country would not be allowed to participate in any private or public functions or permitted to move out of the camps for any reason hereon.

In a detailed advisory issued by the Athletics Federation of India on Thursday, the federation has decided to put strict restrictions on all athletes, coaches and support staff in light of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and an increasing number of cases of infections around the country. More than 30 confirmed cases have been reported so far.

With the sporting world thrown into a disarray because of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), most national sporting federations across disciplines have deferred, cancelled or shifted their competitive and training schedules. The AFI, however, has decided to go further in its attempts to isolate and protect Indian athletes. The advisory includes the chief coach, deputy chief coach, all national campers, coaches and support staff at various camps across India.

In a meeting of top officials here on Thursday including AFI president Adille J Sumariwalla, planning committee chairman Lalit Bhanot, AFI treasurer Pradeep Srivastava and Delhi Athletics Association secretary Sandeep Mehta, the AFI also decided that any any athlete, coach or supporting staff re-joining the camp would have to undergo a mandatory a medical check-up before being allowed back.