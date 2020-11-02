AFI finally gears up to get off the blocks

Planning committee chairman Bhanot admits it is time to return to competitive mode

Forced to repeatedly reschedule its calendar and delay competitions due to COVID-19, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is now gearing up to finally get off the block, backed by the hosting of several events across the world.

With World Athletics president Sebastian Coe virtually addressing on the second day of the AFI AGM here on Sunday,

Planning Committee chairman Lalit Bhanot admitted it was time to return to competitive mode.

“Offices are all open, trains and other transport is open.

“The athletes are in training, we cannot sit idle forever and have to get into competition mode.

“There is not much time left, we need to learn to live with COVID-19. We can start at state and district levels and then begin competition at the national level,” Bhanot said.

First senior event

The first senior event as per current schedule is expected to be the 1st Indian Grand Prix on February 12 in Trivandrum.

Coe, meanwhile, expressed optimism over Tokyo Olympics 2021 and encouraged AFI to begin serious preparations.

“I recently returned from Tokyo, the first international federation to do so, and I can safely say there is a cast-iron determination among all officials and stakeholders I met to stage the event next year.

“There will probably be adaptations, the conditions may be different and demand more of your teams than we have seen at Olympic Games before, but please assure your athletes of the same and tell them to get into final preparations,” he said.

Pat for anti-doping work

Admitting an uncertain future made planning difficult, Coe nevertheless hoped to use lessons learnt during the pandemic — including hosting events at short notice despite restrictions — going ahead and appreciated the AFI for work on anti-doping and India’s improving performances.

“None of the bravery of World Athletics would have counted if our federations did not back it up with their support and efforts.

“I cannot remember a time more challenging for all of us (but) we take comfort that we have managed our way through this difficult year (and) hope to take the lessons learnt into not such a challenging year,” he added.