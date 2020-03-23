AFI defers Federation Cup, no new dates announced

After the three India Grands Prix this month and its AGM and elections to be held next month, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Monday officially postponed the upcoming Federation Cup, scheduled to be held in Patiala from April 10 to 13.
In a meeting here, the competition committee of the federation decided to the indefinitely defer the competition in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Looking at the present situation in the country and around the world, hosting any competition is difficult. Health and safety of everyone comes first and we can resume competitions once things start getting better. As of now, we have not discussed the new dates for Indian GPs and Federation Cup,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said.
The Indian GPs were to be held at Patiala (March 20), Sangrur (March 25) and Delhi (March 29). The AGM was to be held in Jaipur from April 3 to 5.
