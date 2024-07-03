GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Advani off to a winning start at 2024 Asian Billiards Championship

Published - July 03, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Riyadh

PTI
Pankaj Advani. File.

Pankaj Advani. File. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani started his campaign at the 2024 Asian Billiards Championship on a high, notching victories over Aung Phyo and Yuttapop Pakpoj here.

The 38-year-old, who is vying for a hat-trick of Asian Billiards titles, first beat Myanmar's Aung Phyo 4-2 and then emerged victorious in a thrilling clash over Thailand's Pakpoj 4-3.

"It is always good to start a tournament on a positive note. These two victories have boosted my confidence and I have my eyes set on my target. Given that the sport is quite unpredictable, I am not taking anything for granted," Advani said.

In the first match against Aung Phyo, Advani took an early lead with a strong performance, winning Frame 1 with a score of 100(86)-35. Continuing his momentum in Frame 2, Pankaj dominated the frame, finishing 104-34.

However, Aung Phyo fought back, narrowly edging out Advani 83(66)-101(54) in Frame 3. Aung Phyo levelled the match by winning another close frame 35-100(61).

But Advani remained composed under pressure and regained control, winning the next frame convincingly 100(53)-26, and he sealed the match with a commanding 100(100)-14 victory.

His second match was a roller-coaster of emotions, with both the players putting their best performance for the fans.

In Frame 1, Advani started strong, winning 100(93)-00 with a phenomenal break. He continued his dominance, taking the next frame 101-03. However, in the next frame, Pakpoj fought back, winning the frame 61-100.

Advani responded with a near-perfect frame, securing it 102(99)-05. In Frame 5, Yuttapop showed resilience, and won a tightly-contested battle 79(70)-101(60).

Riding high on confidence, Yuttapop levelled the match by taking the frame 80-100. In the decisive final frame, Pankaj displayed nerves of steel, clinching the match 100(72)-18.

