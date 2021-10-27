Advani looks to continue winning streak

MUMBAI

27 October 2021

Says it is always nice to get into a tournament as the India No. 1

Multiple times world champion Pankaj Advani, who has remained unbeaten in 41 matches since March 2020, is keen to continue his winning streak when he takes part in the World snooker championships in Doha next year.

“It is always an honour to represent India. I love competing and I love playing for my country and always trying to keep India on top of the world in cue sports,” Pankaj said here on Wednesday.

He said it was always nice to get into a tournament as the India No. 1.

