Pankaj Advani is National billiards champion

Pankaj Advani.

Pankaj Advani.   | Photo Credit: R_Ragu

Pankaj Advani claimed yet another senior National billiards championship title with a 5-2 win over Sourav Kothari here on Tuesday.

After losing the first frame in the best-of-9 150-up tie, Advani bounced back with breaks of 95 and 151 to go 2-1 up. The fourth frame was snatched by Sourav with the aid of a 135 break to level the match 2-all.

Advani then raised his game to the next level, winning the next three frames with breaks of 135, 94 and 109. This is Advani’s 33rd National title and 10th in the senior category.

In the semifinals, Advani blanked Gujarat’s Dhvaj Haria 5-0. The match included four 150 breaks and an 81.

“I’m glad to win this title despite improved standards in our country’s level of the 3-ball game,” Advani said. “I’d like to dedicate this title to Jyotsna Savur, the wife of my coach Arvind Savur, who passed away recently. She was like a mother to me and I pray her soul rests in peace. This one is for you Aunty Jyotsna!”

The 23-time World champion will begin his National snooker campaign at the same venue, once the qualifying rounds are over.

The result (final): Pankaj Advani bt Sourav Kothari 5-2 [13-150(131*), 152(95, 57)-12, 151(151)-00, 62(62)-150(142), 150(135)-45, 150(94)-48, 150(109)-02.

