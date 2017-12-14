Advani, Amee to defend crowns

Chennai: Pankaj Advani and Amee Kamani will be defending their respective crowns in the seventh National 6-Red snooker championships to be held here from December 16 to 23.

However, both of them will be seen in action only from Dec. 20, after getting direct entries into the main draw.

The qualifying rounds for men start on Saturday, where 195 players will vie for 48 spots to make it to the main draw. They will join 17 players and then, 16 groups of four player each (one group will have five players) will make it to the knock-out stage, with the top two from each group qualifying.

Organised by the Tamil Nadu Billiards and Snooker Association, the national will see among others, the likes of Alok Kumar, Kamal Chawla, Ishpreet Singh, Faizal Khan and Rafath Habib.

The women’s event, which will have two groups of 14 players each qualifying for the quarterfinals, will start on Dec. 20. The final will be held on Dec. 23.

The championship, with a total prize money of ₹2,33,000, has The Village as title sponsor and support from Abhirami Mega Mall and Sharma Billiards Accessories, who have provided the tables.