Advanced equipment: Sindhu gets quick nod

P.V. Sindhu.

HYDERABAD

02 July 2021 22:18 IST

World champion and 2016 Olympic Games silver medalist P.V. Sindhu’s request to buy advanced recovery equipment was approved by the Government of India within 24 hours, according to a media release.

“I am happy that it did not take even a day for the Sports Authority of India to approve my request for the recovery system. The clearance was really quick, and I will be able to place an order and procure it in time to take it with me to the Olympic Games,” Sindhu said on the administrative sanction to procure the Game Ready recovery system on Friday.

“It will help me immensely after each long training session or match as it is a portable cold and compression recovery system,” Sindhu said of the system that is rated better than conventional Rest-Ice-Compression-Elevation methods of recovery.

“Sometimes one gets exhausted and experiences stiffness after matches. This will help in a quick and systematic recovery,” she said.