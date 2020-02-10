Aditya Mehta triumphs Pankaj Advani

Aditya Mehta defeated multiple-time World champion Pankaj Advani 6-2 to win the National snooker championship here.

Mehta, who represented the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) in the clash on Sunday night, started off with a bang after wining the first frame 103-17, with a break of 103.

He lost the next two frames and it looked like Advani was staging a comeback.

But, Mehta held his nerve and claimed the following four frames to win the title 6-2.

In the women’s snooker final, Karnataka’s Vidya Pillai edged out Amee Kamani of Madhya Pradesh 3-2 (41-68, 57 -35, 37-61, 69-50, 87-05) to defend her senior ladies snooker title.

The results: Finals: Men: Aditya Mehta bt Pankaj Advani 6-2 (103(103*)-17, 50-58, 47-48, 70-40, 83(51)-36, 69(61)-07, 79-29, 64-28).

Women: 3-2 (41-68, 57 -35, 37-61, 69-50, 87-05).