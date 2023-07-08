HamberMenu
Archery Youth Championships | Aditi Swami becomes U-18 compound world champion

Fresh from breaking the Under-18 compound women qualifying record at last month's World Cup, Aditi carried the momentum to the ongoing Youth World Championships

July 08, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Limerick (Ireland)

PTI
Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rising archer Aditi Swami defeated Leann Drake of the USA to become the Under-18 women's world champion in Limerick on July 8

Fresh from breaking the Under-18 compound women qualifying record at last month's World Cup, Aditi carried the momentum to the ongoing Youth World Championships to defeat Leann 142-136 in the final.

Dominating the contest from the first end, Aditi took a five-point lead at the halfway mark and sealed India's fourth gold in the tournament.

Making her senior debut at the World Cup, Aditi had won a team bronze in Medellin, Colombia last month.

Aditi has also won an individual silver medal at the Asia Cup Leg 3 in Sharjah last year.

India have so far won eight medals that also includes one silver and three bronze.

The Indian archers are also in the hunt for a gold and bronze medal later on Saturday.

Priyansh will face Alijaz Brenk of Slovenia in the U-21 compound men's section, while Avneet Kaur will fight for a bronze against Hallie Boulton of England in the U-21 compound women's section.

Related Topics

sports event / archery

