Aditi 57th as rain washes out play at Portland Classic

Portland

19 September 2021 17:14 IST

Wet course conditions and forecasted rain forced the LPGA Tour to reduce the Cambia Portland Classic to 54 holes.

Aditi Ashok will be hoping for a low score in the third round which will also be the final round as the wet course conditions and more forecasted rain forced the LPGA Tour to reduce the Cambia Portland Classic to 54 holes.

Tournament officials will survey the golf course with the intention of beginning the final round in groups of three off the first and tenth tees.

While officials hope to finish the competition on Sunday, play may extend to Monday if necessary.

Aditi had 77-72 to make the cut and was tied 57th.

Aditi travelled to the United States this week after a few starts in Europe before which she was in Tokyo for the Olympics, where she missed a medal by a whisker.

Ranked second, Jin Young Ko (69-67) carded six birdies and just one bogey for a second-round 67 and sits on top of the leaderboard at 8-under heading. She has a one-stroke advantage over Gemma Dryburgh (68-69) in second and a three-stroke lead over Carlota Ciganda in third.