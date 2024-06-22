ADVERTISEMENT

Aditi Ashok makes cut at Women's PGA golf

Published - June 22, 2024 11:04 pm IST - Sammamish (Seattle)

Aditi Ashok who is playing a record 30th Major in women’s golf, had five bogeys and no birdies in her round of 77 as she totalled 5-over 149 after a first round of even par 72 at Sahalee Country Club

PTI

Aditi Ashok, of India, putts on the 13th green during the second round of the Women’s PGA Championship golf tournament at Sahalee Country Club, on June 21, 2024, in Sammamish, Washington. | Photo Credit: AP

Aditi Ashok managed to squeeze inside the cut line despite three bogeys in the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship here.

The Indian, who is playing a record 30th Major in women's golf, had five bogeys and no birdies in her round of 77 as she totalled 5-over 149 after a first round of even par 72 at Sahalee Country Club.

At 149 she is tied 64th and right on the cut line. Aditi, who will play her third Olympics in August this year in Paris, has two more rounds to make amends over the weekend.

Sarah Schmelzel, whose form dipped after four straight top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour in late February and March, seems to be back in flow. Her run between February and March included a career-best second-place finish. Then she missed five cuts in six events, with a 66th-place in between.

In the second round, Schmelzel, 30, played well. She took advantage of easier scoring conditions in the morning to shoot a tournament-best, 5-under-par 67 and share the lead with Amy Yang (68), who was bothered by back pain.

Schmelzel and Yang are at 6-under 138 over two rounds, two shots ahead of first-round leader Lexi Thompson, Hinako Shibuno and Jin Young Ko, who all played in the morning wave.

Schmelzel finished off her day with two straight birdies, holding strong after taking a look at the leaderboard before the 18th hole and seeing her name at the top.

