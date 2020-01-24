Adhiban, Narayanan post wins in Gibraltar Chess Festival

Indian Grandmasters B. Adhiban and S.L. Narayanan registered impressive wins in the third round of the Masters category of the Gibraltar Chess Festival here.

Georgia’s Ivan Cheparinov, Kyrsa Leandro (Argentina), Vasif Durarbayli (Azerbaijan), Pier Luigi Basso (Italy) and Maksim Chigaev (Russia) are ahead of the field with three points after the third round on Thursday.

The top-seed Shakhriyar Mamedyarov was held to a draw by French GM Jules Moussard. He is bunched together with several others on 2.5 points.

Apart from Adhiban and Narayanan, there are a few other Indians on 2.5 points, including Vaibhav Suri and Karthikeyan Murali.

Select results (third round): Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 2.5 drew with Jules Moussard 2.5; Maxime Vachier-Lagrave 2.5 bt Tal Baron 1.5; M. Karthikeyan 2.5 drew with Ori Kobo 2; Ivan Cheparinov 3 bt Daniel Yuffa 2; B. Adhiban 2.5 bt Martin Petrov 1.5. S.L. Narayanan 2.5 bt Tingjie Lei 1.5; Raunak Sadhwani (1.5) drew with David Navara 1.5; R. Praggnanandhaa 2 bt Padmini Rout, D. Gukesh 2 drew with Adrian Gschnitzer 2.