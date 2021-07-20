Other Sports

Adhiban hits back to beat Vidit

B. Adhiban hit back against Vidit Gujrathi to force the tie-break games while R. Praggnanandhaa lost the second game against Michael Kransekow in the third round of chess World Cup on Monday.

P. Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin and D. Harika drew their must-win games and were eliminated.

The results (involving Indians): Third round (Game Two): B. Adhiban bt Vidit Gujrathi; Dmitry Andrekin (Rus) drew with Nihal Sarin; (Andrekin wins 1.5-0.5); Constantin Lupulescu (Rom) drew with P. Harikrishna; (Lupulescu wins 1.5-0.5); Michael Kransekow (Pol) bt R. Praggnanandhaa.

Women: D. Harika drew with Valentina Gunina (Rus); (Valentina wins 1.5-0.5).


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2021 4:52:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/adhiban-hits-back-to-beat-vidit/article35414387.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY