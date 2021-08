Adhiban, Harikrishna eye quarterfinal spots

NEW DELHI

Humpy goes out of contention being stuck in penultimate spot

B. Adhiban and P. Harikrishna kept alive their chances of being among the quarterfinalists after 10 rounds of the $100,000 Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on Sunday.

The Indian duo shared the ninth spot with five points. However, K. Humpy (two) fell out of contention after retaining her penultimate spot among 16 players.

USA’s Wesley So led with 7.5 points.

The results: 10th round: Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) bt B. Adhiban; P. Harikrishna drew with Aryan Tari (Nor); K. Humpy lost to Alireza Firouzja (Fra).

Ninth round: Adhiban drew with Le Quang Liem (Vie); Levon Aronian (Arm) bt Harikrishna; Jorden van Foreest (Ned) drew with Humpy. Eighth round: Humpy drew with Adhiban; Harikrishna drew with Wesley So (USA).

Seventh round: Adhiban lost to Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Firouzja lost to Harikrishna; Mamedyarov bt Humpy. Sixth round: David Anton (Esp) lost to Adhiban; Harikrishna drew with Foreest; Humpy lost to Quang Liem.

Standings (after 10 rounds): 1. Wesley So (USA, 7.5 points), 2-3. Levon Aronian (Arm), Le Quang Liem (Vie) (7 each), 4-6. Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Alireza Firouzja (Fra), Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze) (6.5 each), 7. Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 6), 8. Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 5.5), 9-10. B. Adhiban, P. Harikrishna (5 each), 11. Aryan Tari (Nor, 4.5), 12. Eduardo Iturrizaga (Esp, 4), 13-14. David Anton (Esp), Ju Wenjun (Chn) (3 each), 15. K. Humpy (2), 16. Abhimanyu Mishra (USA, 1).