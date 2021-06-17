Adhiban, Arjun and Gukesh set for Champions Tour debut

For the first time, three Indians will be part of the 16-player field that is likely to be headed by Tour leader and World champion Magnus Carlsen.

B. Adhiban, Arjun Erigaisi and D. Gukesh are set to make their debut in the $1.5 million Meltwaters Champions Chess Tour when the seventh leg of the season begins on June 26.

Gukesh, the second youngest Grandmaster in history, will also become the youngest player on the Tour by replacing R. Praggnanandhaa for the honour. Praggnanandhaa was the youngest participant when he played the New in Chess Classic in April.

D. Gukesh. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

P. Harikrishna could well be a fourth Indian ‘wild card’, should he get voted in by the premium members of official broadcaster chess24.com. The members have been asked to pick two players from a list of 17.

The final list of participants, along with title-sponsor of the $100,000 event, will be announced in due course.

Arjun and Adhiban made it by finishing as the winner and the runner-up of the Indian Qualifier.

Gukesh joined them by sensationally winning the Gelfand Challenge — an event on the Challengers Tour that offers the winner a wild card for Champions Tour.