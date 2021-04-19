Adebayo beats the buzzer to lift Heat

Los Angeles

Durant forced to exit game with another injury

Bam Adebayo hit a thrilling game winner at the buzzer on Sunday to lift Miami Heat to a 109-107 victory over Brooklyn Nets, who lost superstar Kevin Durant to another injury.

American Adebayo nailed a step-back 14-footer from the baseline as the Heat snapped a three-game losing skid.

Both teams were short-handed with the Heat playing without Jimmy Butler (sprained ankle) and the Nets already without James Harden, who has a hamstring injury.

Durant scored Brooklyn's first eight points before exiting the game with just under eight minutes remaining in the first quarter.

The 11-time All-Star was driving to the basket when he clashed knees with Heat forward Trevor Ariza. Durant suffered a left thigh contusion.

Adebayo finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists and Goran Dragic finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

In New York, Julius Randle finished with 33 points and 10 assists as New York Knicks withstood a 34-point performance from Zion Williamson by beating New Orleans Pelicans 122-112 in overtime.

The results: Clippers 124 bt Timberwolves 105; Hornets 109 bt Trail Blazers 101; Magic 110 lost to Rockets 114.

Mavericks 107 lost to Kings 121; Heat 109 bt Nets 107; Hawks 129 bt Pacers 117; Knicks 122 bt Pelicans 112 (OT).