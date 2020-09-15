Other SportsNEW DELHI 15 September 2020 22:48 IST
Added SOPs for SAI camps
Updated: 15 September 2020 22:48 IST
With more national sports federations restarting training accompanied by more cases of COVID-19 cases among elite athletes, SAI has now issued additions to the Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) for new trainees.
All athletes, coaches and support staff will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test at least 96 hours before travelling and will be allowed only on the production of a COVID negative certificate. In case it isn’t possible, the person will be tested on arrival, SAI said in a press release.
