ACF confers Grandmaster D Gukesh with Player of the Year award

In March last year, Gukesh became only the sixth Indian to break the 2700 Elo-rating mark, and the youngest Grandmaster from the country to be rated above 2700.

March 02, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - Abu Dhabi

PTI
D. Gukesh, India, playing at 44th Chess Olympiad

D. Gukesh, India, playing at 44th Chess Olympiad | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh has been honoured with Player-of-the-Year award by the Asian Chess Federation (ACF) for clinching the gold medal with a record-breaking score of 9/11 in the 44th Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram last year.

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) bagged the 'Most Active Federation' award conferred during the ACF annual summit, which is underway here.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has been conferred with Man-of-the-Year award for his effort in the successful hosting of the FIDE Chess Olympiad in August last year within a short notice of four months.

The Indian women's team, comprising of Koneru Humpy, D Harika, R Vaishali, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni, was adjudged the 'Best Women's team of the Year' for its bronze-winning effort, while Grandmaster R B Ramesh bagged the men's Coach-of-the-Year award and Grandmaster Abhijit Kunte won the Women's Coach-of-the-Year awards.

