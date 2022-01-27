Aces’ Sportsman of the year nominees

Neeraj, Ravi and Pramod make it to the Sportstar Awards shortlist

Neeraj Chopra (javelin): Neeraj won India’s first-ever Olympic gold medal in athletics. He also became only the second Indian to win an Olympic individual gold, after Abhinav Bindra.

In 2021: Won gold in the men's javelin in Tokyo

Pramod Bhagat: Pramod justified his status as the favourite in the SL3 class when he took top honours in the Paralympics

In 2021: Won gold in the men's singles badminton SL3 class in Tokyo

Ravi Dahiya: A product of the famed Chhatrasal stadium in Delhi, Ravi Kumar Dahiya did the country proud as he matched Sushil Kumar’s 2012 London Olympics feat in Tokyo

In 2021: Won silver in the men's 57kg wrestling in Tokyo

The Sportstar Aces awards are presented by Byju's Classes with IDFC First Bank as the associate partner. Odisha is the Sports Destination Partner and Union Bank of India the banking partner.

ONGC is the associate partner. Nippon Paint is the Colour Partner and Life Insurance Corporation of India the Insurance Partner.

To vote, visit aces.sportstar.thehindu.com