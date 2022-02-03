Aces’ National Team of the year nominees

03 February 2022 05:49 IST

India cricket squads, men’s hockey team make shortlist

Indian men's cricket team: The Indian cricket team put up a number of historic performances, registering key wins home and away.

In 2021: Won Test series vs Australia 2-1, World Test Championships finalist (lost to New Zealand), won the T20I series and Test series against New Zealand at home

Indian women's cricket team: Mithali Raj and Co. impressed in red and pink ball cricket, giving seasoned Test-playing nations a run for their money.

In 2021: Drew the lone Test against England in Bristol, drew the maiden pink-ball Test against Australia in Carrara

Indian men's hockey team: After going without a medal for nine successive Games since its eighth gold in Moscow 1980, the Indian team's podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics was historic.

In 2021: Clinched the bronze at Tokyo, its first Olympic medal since 1980

