GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ace gymnast Dipa finishes fourth in Baku Apparatus World Cup

Dipa, who finished fourth in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored 13.716 points in the event

March 10, 2024 04:07 am | Updated 04:07 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Dipa Karmakar. File

Dipa Karmakar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Star Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar finished a creditable fourth in the women's vault event at the ongoing Baku Apparatus World Cup in the capital city of Azerbaijan.

Dipa, who finished fourth in the vault event at the 2016 Rio Olympics, scored 13.716 points in the event which concludes on Sunday.

Bulgaria's Valentina Georgieva won the gold with a score of points ahead of Korea's Ok An Chang, who scored 13.783 points.

Panama's Karla Navas finished third with 13.733 points.

Dipa was left out of the Indian squad for the last Asian Games as she didn't fulfil Sports Authority of India's (SAI) criteria of a top-eight finish in the last 12 months preceding to the Hangzhou continental event despite topping the trials.

Dipa, that time, was serving a two-year ban due to an anti-doping violation.

The ace Indian gymnast next will be seen in action in the final leg of the World Cup in Doha, which is set to be held from April 17-20.

Earlier, another Indian Pranati Nayak had won a bronze medal in the vault event at the FIG Apparatus World Cup in Cairo last month.

Related Topics

gymnastics / sport / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.