Abhishek, Jyothi win bronze medal

Couple of personal milestones also for Abhishek

The Indian duo of Abhishek Verma and V. Jyothi Surekha gave a fine performance to win the compound mixed team bronze medal in the World Games in Birmingham, USA, on Saturday.

The top-ranked Indian team, comprising Abhishek and Jyothi, defeated New Zealand 156-155 before losing to Colombia 159-157 in the semifinals.

In a neck-and-neck fight, Abhishek and Jyothi twice shot perfect scores of 40 as they pipped the Mexican pair of Andrea Becerra and Miguel Becerra (club mates, but no relation) 157-156 in the bronze medal match and ensured a podium finish.

With this, Abhishek reached a personal milestone of bagging his 50th international medal. Abhishek also became the only Indian compound archer to win medals at all top level events, including the World championships, World Games, World Cup Final, World Cup stages, Asian Games and Asian championships.

“I thank my coach, my family and everyone who supported me. I hope compound archery gets introduced in the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games so that I can win medals for India in these elite competitions,” said Abhishek.

Abhishek lost to Frenchman Jean Philippe Boulch 143-141 in the semifinals and Canadian Christopher Perkins 148-145 in the bronze medal match to finish fourth in the men’s individual competition.