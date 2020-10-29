Abhinav Bindra launches sports medicine institute

Based in Bhubaneswar, ABSMARI will offer training in physiotherapy

Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra has taken another big step towards strengthening Indian sports with the opening of a sports medicine and research institute in Bhubaneswar.

The Abhinav Bindra Sports Medicine and Research Institute (ABSMARI) will offer four-year Bachelor of Physiotherapy and two-year Masters of Physiotherapy courses, with different specialisations.

The objective of the venture, which promises to combine theory with practical exposure, with an affordable fee structure, is to develop professionals who can serve in sports academies, hospitals and other related fields.

“The sports industry is growing in India, something most evident in the Odisha sporting ecosystem,” said Bindra.

“The next 10 years will create a demand for professionals that channel an athlete’s potential, and provide support in making World champions.

“With ABSMARI, we hope to empower Indian physiotherapists and sports scientists to learn from the best and be a part of this movement,” said Bindra.

“Through visual learning and state of the art labs in place, students can hope to fast-track their learning, as well as gear themselves for continuous professional development,” said Dr. Joseph Oliver, dean of the institute.

Further details can be had from www.absmari.com.