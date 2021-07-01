Abhimanyu Mishra is youngest-ever Grandmaster

Abhimanyu Mishra, U.S. player of Indian origin, has become the youngest GM in history, at 12 years, four months and 25 days.

“My short-term goal,” Abhimanyu Mishra had said over phone from Budapest last month, “is to become the world’s youngest Grandmaster [GM].”

On June 30, he reached that goal. The U.S. player of Indian origin has become the youngest GM in history, at 12 years, four months and 25 days. He beat the record of Sergey Karjakin, who had completed his GM title in 2002 at 12 years and seven months.

Abhimanyu scored his third and final norm by defeating India’s Leon Mendonca in the penultimate round of the Vezerkepzo GM tournament at Budapest.

He had reached the Hungarian capital along with his father Hemant a few months ago on a one-way ticket, on a mission to complete the GM title.