GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Abhimanyu beats Nikolov to advance in boxing's Olympic qualifiers

The Indian continued the flurry of punches in the third and final round

Published - May 25, 2024 04:39 pm IST - Bangkok

PTI
National championships bronze medallist Abhimanyu Loura. Credit: X/BFI_official

National championships bronze medallist Abhimanyu Loura. Credit: X/BFI_official

National championships bronze medallist Abhimanyu Loura displayed his never-say-die attitude to pack off Bulgaria's Kristiyan Nikolov in a thrilling 80kg category first round clash in the Boxing World Qualifiers for Paris Olympics in Bangkok on Saturday.

Loura started slow as the 10-time Bulgarian national champion took an upper hand in the opening round.

But the 21-year-old Indian quickly switched gears and went on the offensive in the second round and earned the bragging rights for the round with four of the five judges voting in favour of him.

The Indian continued the flurry of punches in the third and final round to finally clinch the bout 3-0 and ensure two wins out of two for the Indian contingent in the Thai capital.

On Friday, Sachin Siwach opened India's account with a win in the 57kg category against Alex Mukuka of New Zealand.

India have fielded seven men and three women in the second world qualifiers and Abhinash Jamwal (63.5kg) and Nishant Dev (71kg) will take the ring on Sunday for the first time.

Jamwal faces Andriejus Lavrenovas of Lithuania in his opening bout while Nishant takes on Amando Bighafa of Guinea-Bissau.

Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti (54kg), and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) have already secured their spots for Paris through their performances at the Asian Games.

Related Topics

boxing

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.