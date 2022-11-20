Abhay to take on Zahed in final

November 20, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - JODHPUR

Second seed Abhay Singh outclassed Ong Sai Hung of Malaysia 11-3, 11-6, 11-4 in the semifinals of the HCL PSA Challenger squash tournament at the Umaid Bhawan Palace on Sunday.

Pacing nicely as the match progressed and sharpening his various strokes, Abhay, the champion of the last event in Chennai, did not give any scope for the Malaysian to make a fight of it. “I am happy with the game. Glad that I won 3-0. I am prepared for the final”, said Abhay.

In the final, Abhay will challenge top seed Zahed Salem of Egypt, who overcame a tough start against an inspired Velavan Senthilkumar to win 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-5 in the most entertaining match of the evening.

“I am happy with the way I played, after losing the first game”, said Salem, a former world No. 14, trying to get back to the elite league.

In the women’s semifinal, Akanksha Salunkhe could have fought better but failed to capitalise on the openings that she made at various stages in the match, before bowing out in four games to the top seed Aira Azman of Egypt.

World junior champion Amina Orfi was equally in vibrant form as she outplayed Ching Nga Chieng of Hong Kong in three games, without breaking into a swea.

The results (semifinals): Men: Zahed Salem (Egy) bt Velavan Senthilkumar 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-5; Abhay Singh bt Ong Sai Hung (Mas) 11-3, 11-6, 11-4.

Women: Aira Azman (Egy) bt Akanksha Salunkhe 11-4, 11-8, 10-12, 11-8; Amina Orfi (Egy) bt Ching Nga Cheng (Hkg) 11-7, 11-3, 11-7.