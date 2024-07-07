GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Abhay Singh wins two titles in Asian doubles squash

Updated - July 07, 2024 11:03 pm IST

Published - July 07, 2024 05:32 pm IST - Johor (Malaysia)

Sports Bureau
Abhay, left, who won the mixed doubles title with Joshna and men’s doubles crown with Velavan, right.

Abhay, left, who won the mixed doubles title with Joshna and men’s doubles crown with Velavan, right. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India won two titles in the Asian doubles squash championships, which concluded here on Sunday with Abhay Singh recording a double.

Asian Games medallist Abhay won the men’s doubles crown along with Velavan Senthilkumar. The top-seeded pair cruised past Malaysian second seeds Ong Sai Hung and Syafiq Kamal 11-4, 11-5.

Later, Abhay and Joshna Chinappa, the third seeds, put it past the second-ranked Hong Kong duo Tong Tsz Wing and Tang Ming Hong 11-8, 10-11, 11-5 in the mixed doubles final.

“I’m very happy with the way Abhay and I performed this week. We were confident and got better as we advanced in the tournament,” Velavan said. “It was timely of the SRFI and HCL to revive the National doubles championships after a long gap as it allowed us to gain momentum,” he added.

Joshna, who was conferred with the Padma Shri earlier this year, said: “It means so much to me to play for India again, especially since I was out of action for the last five months following a knee surgery. Playing doubles was a great opportunity to return to India action first before I get back on the PSA Tour.”

