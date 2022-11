November 25, 2022 04:42 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

Fourth seed Abhay Singh was beaten 8-11, 13-11, 11-4, 12-14, 11-9 by Miles Jenkins in the pre-quarterfinals of the PSA Challenger squash tournament in Weybridge, England.

Abhay had won a similar tournament hosted by HCL in Jodhpur on Monday before flying to London.